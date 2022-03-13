Henderson Victorious over Iowa, 6-1
March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Iowa Wild, 6-1, on Saturday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Reid Duke opened the scoring for the Silver Knights with a powerplay goal 1:03 into the contest. Ben Jones furthered the lead by two when he lit the lamp late in the first frame. Sven Baertschi scored the third goal for Henderson less than two minutes later. Victor Rask responded with a powerplay goal for Iowa, ending the first frame 3-1. Jones scored his second of the night to start the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev ended the second by scoring the fifth goal of the night for Henderson. With .1 seconds left in the game, Zach Hayes snapped a goal, earning the final goal of the day. The Silver Knights defeated the Wild, 6-1
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. PT at Pechanga Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022
- Amerks Close out Weekend with Overtime Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Bears Hold off Phantoms in Goalie Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Push Point Streak to 10 - Chicago Wolves
- Elson's Overtime Winner Pushes Griffins Past Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls to Henderson at Home, 6-1 - Iowa Wild
- Henderson Victorious over Iowa, 6-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Schneider Carries Islanders to 3-0 Win over Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Big Third Period Secures Monsters 4-1 Win over IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Surge Past Wolf Pack for 4-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Shut Down by Penguins in 4-2 Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Three-Goal Third Period Pushes Cleveland Past Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Blanked by Bridgeport Islanders, 3-0 - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Assign Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Recalls Studenic from Conditioning Assignment and Reassigns Point from Idaho to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend Back-To-Back against Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Regula to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Finish Five-Game Road Trip with Two Matchups in Cleveland Starting Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Win on Second Straight Shutout - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Victorious over Iowa, 6-1
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-1, on the Road in Iowa
- Series Preview vs. Iowa
- Henderson Silver Knights Release 'Conquer,' the Team's Signature Scent in Partnership with Aroma Retail
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Official Partnership with M Resort