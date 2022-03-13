Henderson Victorious over Iowa, 6-1

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Iowa Wild, 6-1, on Saturday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Reid Duke opened the scoring for the Silver Knights with a powerplay goal 1:03 into the contest. Ben Jones furthered the lead by two when he lit the lamp late in the first frame. Sven Baertschi scored the third goal for Henderson less than two minutes later. Victor Rask responded with a powerplay goal for Iowa, ending the first frame 3-1. Jones scored his second of the night to start the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev ended the second by scoring the fifth goal of the night for Henderson. With .1 seconds left in the game, Zach Hayes snapped a goal, earning the final goal of the day. The Silver Knights defeated the Wild, 6-1

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. PT at Pechanga Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.