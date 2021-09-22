Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule Updates

HENDERSON (September 22, 2021)Â - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, September 22, the following updates to the 2021-22 regular season schedule.

Sun., Oct. 17 vs. COL start time moving to 4 p.m. (previously 5 p.m.)

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. BAK start time moving to 4 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

Sat., Dec. 18 vs. ABB start time moving to 4 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

Sun., Dec. 19 vs. ABB start time moving to 4 p.m. (previously 5 p.m.)

Sat., Apr. 16 vs. STK start time moving to 4 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. SJB start time moving to 4 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available now at thisÂ link.Â The Silver Knights preseason schedule will begin on Oct. 10Â against the Tucson Roadrunners, while the regular season opens on Oct. 15Â against the Colorado Eagles.

The full regular season schedule is listed below.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Dates and times subject to change, all Pacific Time

OCTOBER

Fri. Oct 15 vs. COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Home Opener

Sun. Oct. 17 vs. COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 22 @ ABBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 24 @ ABBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 29 vs. BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 11:00 a.m.

Sat. Oct. 30 vs. BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 3 vs. ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 5 vs. TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 6 vs. TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 @ SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 12 @ STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 13 @ STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 19 @ COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 20 @ COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 27 vs. IAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 28 vs. IAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Fri. Dec. 3 @ BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 10 @ RFDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 11 @ RFDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 14 @ TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 15 @ TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 18 vs. ABBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 19 vs. ABBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 22 vs. ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 29 @ SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 31 @ ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

Sat. Jan. 1 vs. BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 5 vs. SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 7 @ SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 8 @ SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 12 vs. STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 14 @ ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 15 vs. ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 21 @ STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 22 @ STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 28 vs. COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 29 vs. COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Wed. Feb. 2 vs. SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 3 vs. SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 11 @ BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 12 @ BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 15 @ COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:05 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 16 @ COLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 19 @ TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 21 @ TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 23 vs. ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 vs. SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 26 vs. SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3:00 p.m.

MARCH

Fri. Mar. 4 @ ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 5 @ ONTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 12 @ IAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 13 @ IAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 16 @ SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 18 @ SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 19 vs. SDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 vs. TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 26 vs. TUCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2:00 p.m.

APRIL

Fri. Apr. 1 @ BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 2 vs. BAKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â First game at DLC

Mon. Apr. 4 vs. RFDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 5 vs. RFDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 9 @ SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 10 @ SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1:15 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 13 vs. STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 15 vs. STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 16 vs. STKÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 22 vs. SJB Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4:00 p.m.

