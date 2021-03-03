Hemmerling and Gonzales Return to the Rafters

March 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters add to the 2021 roster, signing returning pitchers Nathan Hemmerling and Jack Gonzales.

Hemmerling returns for his third season with the Rafters. He allowed only 24 runs in 80.2 innings, compiling a 2.70 ERA during his two summers in Wisconsin Rapids. Hemmerling, a junior at Lakeland University, pitched 67.2 innings and allowed only 17 runs in his career with the Muskies. In two separate outings, Hemmerling struck out 17 batters through eight innings.

Gonzales returns to the Rafters for a second season after tallying 24 innings and 26 strikeouts last summer. After pitching out of the bullpen in 2019, the junior at Dixie State started five games in the 2020 shortened collegiate season. He allowed only eight runs in 26 innings for the Trailblazers.

"I'm really excited to be back in Rapids this summer. We had an awesome group of guys last year, and a lot of them will be back this year," Gonzales said. "I can't wait to play alongside them against the best of the best."

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.