Helwig Earns 2022 Team Pitcher of the Year

September 2, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wi - Relief pitcher Matt Helwig (Lewis) has been named the 2022 Pitcher of the Year for the Eau Claire Express! This comes after a dominant summer for the righty as he posted 41 strikeouts, a 0.083 opponent batting average, and 0.99 ERA, which was second in the Northwoods League among pitchers with at least 25 innings pitched.

Helwig was a stellar piece of the Lewis bullpen during his junior campaign. He recorded a 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings with 34 strikeouts, 0.141 OBA, and three saves for the Flyers. Helwig was clutch in Lewis' conference elimination game, tossing two shutout frames and striking out one.

The Mokena, IL product quickly became the Express closer after earning the trust of manager Dale Varsho. Helwig wouldn't disappoint in this role, as his nine saves were fourth in the Northwood League and fifth in Express single-season history. This wasn't the only place he appeared in the record books, as he ranked second in opponent batting average and third in ERA. Helwig was selected to participate in the 2022 NWL All-Star Game and was named to the NWL Postseason All-Star Team.

Helwig will look to build off his success this summer as he heads into his senior season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 2, 2022

Helwig Earns 2022 Team Pitcher of the Year - Eau Claire Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.