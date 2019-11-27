Help York Traditions Bank Make FestivICE Even 'Icier'

(York, Pa.) - After five years of hosting FestivICE, York Traditions Bank knows that when it comes to York's annual free winter party, it's nicer when it's icier.

That's why York Traditions Bank and Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, announced today that ice blocks for the sixth annual FestivICE are already on sale! Sponsors, whose support will be recognized through signage accompanying each sculpture, can purchase blocks at www.festivice.com/icier.

The sponsored portion of the free event will benefit CommunityAid, the non-profit organization that operates thrift stores throughout Central Pennsylvania and raises funds for distribution to local schools, churches, synagogues, temples, and nonprofit charitable organizations.

From January 16 to 18, DiMartino Ice Company's chainsaw-wielding artists will once again turn more than 20,000 pounds of ice blocks into frosty pieces of art, including sculptures sponsored by local businesses and community supporters and FestivICE's famous 40-foot ice slide that the celebration's youngest attendees will ride for free.

"We are thrilled to be joining the party this year and grateful to all those who sponsor ice blocks to support our efforts," said CommunityAid CEO Steve Sullivan. "The York community has been very generous and enabled us to benefit countless people in need. FestivICE will give us a chance to further empower those efforts and have a great time with our friends and neighbors in the process."

The 2020 version of the three-day event will once again fill Cherry Lane in downtown York with music, family fun, and - of course - its famous live ice sculpting. Watch www.FestivICE.com for the schedule and details!

"FestivICE has become one of our favorite annual traditions," said Gene Draganosky, President & CEO of York Traditions Bank. "It's an opportunity for our community to bundle up and come together in the middle of winter for some free outdoor fun! We're happy to be a part of this entertaining event and to support the important work of CommunityAid in the process."

