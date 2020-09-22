Help Us Strike out Cancer in Kids

In June of 2017, Griffin was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the tender age of 3-years-old. Since his diagnosis, Griffin has undergone bone marrow aspirations, lumbar punctures, and intensive chemotherapy, to name just a few elements of his treatment.

Now, thanks to the care that he's received at Maine Children's Cancer Program, Griffin is thriving; he keeps busy with sports, fishing, playing Legos, and biking outside - and even recently got rid of his training wheels! After over three years of fighting, Griffin will be finishing up his chemotherapy this October and is excited to celebrate his end of treatment and enter the 1st grade.

You can help kids like Griffin fighting childhood cancer by helping us to virtually sell out Hadlock Field to strike out cancer in kids!

In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness month, fans can purchase virtual seats to support the Maine Children's Cancer Program

Throughout the month of September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month, the Sea Dogs are asking fans to help virtually sell out Hadlock Field to raise money for the Sea Dogs' official charity- Maine Children's Cancer Program.

The Sea Dogs and Maine Children's Cancer Program are hoping to sell 7,368 virtual seats, representing the capacity of Hadlock Field, at $10.00 per seat, with all the money generated benefiting Maine Children's Cancer Program.

The virtual sell out fundraising campaign will run from September 1st -30th.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will be entered to win a Sea Dogs prize pack. Winners will be drawn weekly throughout the fundraising campaign.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to sell out any games this season at Hadlock Field," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We have the best fans in baseball and we know that they will help us achieve the most meaningful sell out of them all, the one that helps children and their families in Maine battling cancer."

