Help Us Drop the Puck on 2023

An Inaugural Clash

Along with our TV giveaway, Friday night is your first chance to see your Thunderbirds tangle with the Elmira Mammoth. Be here for the coronation of a rivalry that's sure to last for years to come!

Free Gift and Postgame Celebration

The first 1,000 fans through the Annex doors will receive a FREE New Years gift! Be sure to hang on to it and stick around after the game. You can join YOUR Thunderbirds players and coaches on the ice as we countdown to midnight and "drop the puck" on 2023!

Miss Out Last Friday?

Don't worry. You'll have not one but TWO more chances this weekend to win this brand new TV! Sign up to enter the raffle at the game Friday night, and ONLY at the tailgate party Saturday. Drawings will be held during the second period, winner announced in the third.

But Wait, There's More!

Start the Party Early!

Kick off our New Years celebration at our tailgate party presented by Fiddlin Fish and Boars Head! Enjoy fine craft beer and meats from these great people, and dig in to the rest of the food trucks we'll have on site! Kids can also take a ride in a WSFD fire truck! Live music from Vogan Thompson will provide the soundtrack to a sure to be rollocking good time. Oh, and it's the ONLY way to register to win a 55" TV! The event is rain or shine and will be moved inside in the event of inclement weather.

