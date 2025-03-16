Sports stats



NLL San Diego Seals

Hellyer Sock Trick Goal with Cleanup

March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video


Number 300 for Rob Hellyer and it comes on his 6th goal of the afternoon!
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics

