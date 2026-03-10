Helluva Effort from Berhalter
Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
@WhitecapsFC's Sebastian Berhalter chases down the tackle.
#mls #vancouverwhitecapsfc #defense
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2026
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Multi-Year Renewal with Publix - Orlando City SC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Cf - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC Signs Four Players to New Contracts - Seattle Sounders FC
- Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, August 8 - New England Revolution
- Road Match Versus New England Revolution Rescheduled for August 8 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Partnership with WillScot for New Stadium Construction Project - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC to Host "Pups on the Pitch Presented by Purina" Picnic-Style Yappy Hour on Energizer Park's Pitch, Sunday, March 22 - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 'caps Unbeaten Through First Five Matches Across All Competitions
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres
- Whitecaps Fc Earn 3-0 Win Over Toronto Fc
- 'Caps move on to face Seattle in the Round of 16
- Whitecaps FC Advance to Face Rivals Seattle in Concacaf Champions Cup