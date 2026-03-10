Helluva Effort from Berhalter

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







@WhitecapsFC's Sebastian Berhalter chases down the tackle.

#mls #vancouverwhitecapsfc #defense







Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.