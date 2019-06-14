Hello Darkness My Old Friend: Saints and RailCats Postponed in Eighth Because of Second Power Outage, Resume Saturday

GARY, IN - The lights went out on the St. Paul Saints and Gary SouthShore RailCats not once, but twice at U.S. Steel Yard. With the Saints leading 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth and the RailCats up to bat with the bases loaded, one out, and a 2-1 count on Chase Dawson, the lights in the ballpark went out for the second time. The game will be resumed at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday with the regularly scheduled game, which will be a scheduled nine inning contest, will begin at approximately 6:10 p.m.

With the Saints leading 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth and one out, Saints reliever Jordan Jess walked Colin Willis. Jess then hit Evan Marzilli to put runners at first and second. Wilfredo Gimenez dropped a single into left to load the bases. With Raymond Jones at the plate and a 2-1 count the lights went out and the teams sat through a 23-minute delay. Once the lights came back on Ken Frosch took the mound for the Saints. Jones reached out and poked a 3-2 pitch to the right side that second baseman Josh Allen dove and knocked down for an infield single that scored a run to make it 5-3. With Chase Dawson up at the plate and the count 2-1, the lights went out for a second time and the game was postponed until Saturday.

The Saints took a 1-0 lead in the second when Brady Shoemaker led off with a walk. With one out, Allen doubled to left sending Shoemaker to third. An RBI groundout by Chesny Young scored Shoemaker.

In the bottom of the inning the RailCats tied it up when Marzilli led off with a single and stole second. Gimenez knocked him home with a single to right-center.

The RailCats took the lead in the third when Marcus Mooney led off with a double to left and advanced to third on a bunt single by Randy Santiesteban. A groundout from Colin Willis scored Mooney giving the RailCats a 2-1 lead.

The Saints knotted it up at two in the fourth when Blake Schmit led off with a single and stole second. Shoemaker brought him home with a single to center.

In the seventh Allen untied it with a mammoth home run to straightaway center, his fourth of the season, making it 3-2 Saints.

The Saints added on some big insurance runs in the eighth when Caden Skinner led off with a walk. Max Murphy singled him to second, but a bunt by Dan Motl was played by the pitcher Felix Carvallo who threw out Skinner at third. After Schmit's groundout moved the runners up, Shoemaker was intentionally walked. Devon Rodriguez dropped a two-run single into shallow left-center giving the Saints a 5-2 lead.

The regularly scheduled game will take place, following the resumed game, on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the RailCats send RHP Justin Sinibaldi (0-1, 4.50). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

