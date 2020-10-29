Helgeson, Kubiak, Brown, Pastujov Agree to Terms

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Seth Helgeson and forwards Jeff Kubiak, Erik Brown and Nick Pastujov have agreed to terms with the club.

Helgeson, 30, recorded 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and a team-high 95 penalty minutes in 63 games with the Sound Tigers last season. He also served as an alternate captain with Bridgeport for the third straight season after initially signing with the Islanders on July 1, 2017. The Faribault, Minn. native has 36 points (three goals, 33 assists) in 213 games with Bridgeport and 75 points (10 goals, 65 assists) in 430 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers and Albany Devils. In addition, Helgeson collected four points (one goal, three assists) in 50 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils from 2014-17. Prior to turning pro, he had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 150 collegiate games with the University of Minnesota over four seasons.

Kubiak, 26, notched 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 59 games with the Sound Tigers last season, one year after recording an AHL career-high 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 59 games in 2018-19. A native of Tinley Park, Ill., Kubiak has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 120 AHL games and 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 62 ECHL contests with the Worcester Railers. Before his professional career, the 6'3, 212-pound forward spent four seasons at Cornell University, posting 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 116 games with the Big Red.

Brown, 25, played three games with the Toronto Marlies near the end of the 2018-19 season following a four-year career at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He led all players with 18 goals as a senior and served as team captain. In addition, Brown led RIT with a career-high 29 goals and 42 points during his junior season in 2017-18, earning AHA First All-Star Team honors. A native of Keene, Ont., Brown amassed 115 points (70 goals, 45 assists) in 148 collegiate games. The 6'2, 194-pound forward helped RIT capture the AHA championship in 2015-16.

Pastujov, 22, completed a four-year career at the University of Michigan this past season, where he ranked third on the Wolverines in points (18) and tied for second in goals (nine) over 36 games. The Bradenton, Fla. native set career highs in goals (11), assists (13) and points (24) as a junior in 2018-19 and ended his college tenure with 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) in 136 games. Pastujov helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2015 U18 World Junior Championships and a silver medal at the 2014 U17 World Hockey Challenge. The 6'0, 203-pound winger was selected by the Islanders in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and attended Islanders Development Camp in 2017 and 2018.

