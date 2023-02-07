Heitzner to Miss Remainder of the Season

February 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has placed forward Kyle Heitzner on the season-ending injured reserve list.

The 23-year-old Brechin, Ontario native made a quick impact on the River Dragons, posting a goal and four points in five appearances. He also showed a willingness to make an impact with his physical play as well.

Columbus is back in action this weekend at the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday night. Please note that Saturday's game has been moved to an 8 pm puck drop. The River Dragons return home to face the Delaware Thunder February 17-19, with Friday marking Education Night 2.0 and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night! Special tickets deals are available through the River Dragons office at 706-507-4625.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2023

Heitzner to Miss Remainder of the Season - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.