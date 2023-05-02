Heise Appointed Director of Marketing

Rockford, Illinois - The Rockford Rivets are excited to announce the appointment of Ainsley Heise as Director of Marketing. With two years of experience in social media marketing and twelve years of experience as a student-athlete, Ainsley brings a unique perspective and skillset to the team.

Ainsley graduated from Truman State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, and has previously completed various internships during her summers as a volleyball student-athlete. She has a proven track record of success in social media marketing, fan engagement, and is highly regarded in the sports industry. Originally from Kansas City, Ainsley is a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan. When she's not at the field, you can find her exploring coffee shops, listening to Harry Styles, or going on a run.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Rockford Rivets and look forward to working with the team to drive growth and innovation in the Northwoods League," said Ainsley Heise. "I am excited to bring my skills and experience to the table and contribute to the success of the team."

The Rockford Rivets are committed to providing their customers with a classic baseball experience. With Ainsley on board, the company is well-positioned to continue to provide exceptional service and expand their reach in the Northwoods League and beyond.

