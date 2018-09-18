Heavyweight Boxing Showdown Saturday at Whataburger Field

September 18, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Saturday night offers must-see boxing at Whataburger Field. The Heavyweight Boxing Showdown is presented by CCC Entertainment, Corpus Christi Hooks, Houston Astros and Keep Punching Entertainment.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first fight is scheduled to start at 6:30. For tickets, visit cchooks.com/boxing or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

The main event features undefeated NABF Lightweight champion Selina "Aztec Queen" Barrios vs. 4-0 Patricia Juarez.

Barrios, who hails from San Antonio, KO'd previously unbeaten Aida "Lady Sparta" Satybaldinova in her last fight. The triumph was hailed by many boxing publications as the "knockout of the year." Juarez, a native of Mexico, is the sister of WBC Bantamweight champion Mariana "Barbie" Juarez, whose record stands at 50-9-4 with 13 knockouts.

Also matching up are heavyweights Robert Alfonso and Rodney Moore. Alfonso enters the contest with a 16-0 record, including 7 knockouts. In his last fight, the 31-year-old Cuban knocked out Mike Bissett on May 25 in Tuscaloosa, AL. Moore is a veteran of 36 professional bouts. His exploits include knockout victories over 12-0 David Latoria and 12-1 Donnell Wiggins (WBA-NABA Light Heavyweight Title).

The evening's boxing card is subject to change.

Heavyweight Boxing Showdown - September 22 at Whataburger Field

NABF Lightweight champion Selina "Aztec Queen" Barrios vs. Patricia Juarez, 10 rounds

Heavyweights Robert Alfonso vs. Rodney Moore, 8 rounds

Heavyweights Christian Anderson (Corpus Christi) vs. Jarvis Lee, 4 rounds

Lightweights Luis Acosta vs. Jerry Sao Lor, 4 rounds

Junior Lightweights Kingdamon Antoine vs. Josh Ross, 6 rounds

Middleweights Donald Reed vs. TBA, 6 rounds

Light Heavyweights Neller Obregon vs. Blake LaCaze, 6 rounds

Cruiserweights Ernest Reyna (Corpus Christi) vs. Steven Lyons, 6 rounds

Light Heavyweights Jamarcus D. Warren vs. Kenyotta Henderson, 4 rounds

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.