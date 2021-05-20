Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services are once again teaming up for Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) Program. This free, fun, and educational program is for kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and the environment. The RBI Program only requires two weeks of tracking recycling to participate, but families are encouraged to keep up the good work afterwards.

This year, participants will learn about how to "recycle right," as well as what items can and cannot be recycled.

"Not everything can be recycled, and some items that can't be recycled may come as a surprise to many participants," said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. "It's important that our citizens learn good recycling habits, because having better materials makes the whole recycling system more financially sustainable."

Hundreds of thousands of cans, glass, cardboard, and plastic have been saved from the landfill thanks to the recycling efforts of participants over the past nine years.

All participants will receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, an exclusive RBI water bottle and recycling bin, and will be eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences.

Visit www.daytondragons.com/rbi to get more information and participate.

