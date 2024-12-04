Heat Open Season on the Road in Baltimore

The Heat return their top three goal scorers from last year in Dominic Francis, Roshawn Panton and Malcolm Harris. In addition, the Heat returned experienced players in forward, Joey Tavernese, defender, Brad Kerstetter and goalkeeper, Jorge Navarrete.

Key off-season acquisitions include defenders Adriano Dos Santos and Jake Dengler as well as forward Mike Da Silva. Dos Santos was a longtime teammate of Head Coach Pat Healey in Baltimore where they won several championships playing together. Jake Dengler is a solid defender who has had a successful outdoor career in the USL while Da Silva returns to the Heat in a trade with the St. Louis Ambush. Da Silva played for the Harrisburg Heat in the 2022/2023 MASL season.

The Harrisburg Heat also are hoping for the eligibility of midfielder Thiago Freitas and goalkeeper Hugo Silva. Both are waiting on their visas being approved.

Head To Head

This is the first game of the 2024/2025 MASL season for both the Baltimore Blast and the Harrisburg Heat. The Blast won the season series last year defeating the Heat five times in six matches. Five of the games between the two teams were decided by two goals or less with two of the games going to overtime.

Harrisburg Players to Watch

Dominic Francis returns after leading the Heat last season with 28 goals, 20 assists and 48 points. Francis was named to the MASL All League 2nd team last season.

Roshawn Panton was second on the Heat last season with 18 goals and 8 assists.

Malcolm Harris returns to the midfield this season after scoring 13 goals last year and recording 18 points.

Adriano Dos Santos joins the Heat this year as a defender after playing 14 seasons with the

Baltimore Players to Watch

Jonatas Melo returns to the Blast after having to sit out last season due to visa issues.

Juan Pereira was second on the Blast last year with 29 points.

Victor Parreiras returns to the Blast this year after scoring 15 goals in just 16 games played.

