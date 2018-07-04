Heat Name Joe Cirella as Assistant Coach

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the team has added Joe Cirella as an Assistant Coach for the 2018-19 season.

"I'm excited to join Cail MacLean and the rest of the Stockton Heat hockey staff and look forward to working with and developing Flames prospects, helping them achieve their dreams of becoming fulltime contributors with the Calgary Flames Hockey Club," Cirella said. "I'd like to thank the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for six memorable years with the club and I'd also like to thank Brad Treliving, Brad Pascall, Craig Conroy, Cail MacLean and the Flames organization for this opportunity and I look forward to getting to work with the club."

Cirella, 55, played 15 years as a defenseman in the National Hockey League from 1982 to 1996 after being drafted in the first round, fifth overall by the Colorado Rockies in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, totaling 828 games played, scoring 64 goals and recording 275 points. Since retiring in 1997 after a season in Germany, Cirella joined the Florida Panthers as an Assistant Coach before moving to his former junior club, the Oshawa Generals of the OHL, where he served as an Assistant Coach for six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

After a season in Peterborough in 2009, Cirella rejoined the Oshawa Generals in 2010 as an Assistant Coach and would add the Assistant General Manager position to his title in his second season back before moving to Sault Ste. Marie to serve as the Greyhounds Associate Coach for the last six seasons where Sault Ste. Marie made the playoffs each year.

The Hamilton, Ontario native joins Assistant Coach Domenic Pittis and Goaltending Coach Colin Zulianello under new Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean during the 2018-19 season.

