Heat Host Preseason Party at Stockton Arena Today at 5PM

Sunday, September 30, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Sunday, September 30, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. puck drop, 2:00 p.m. doors open

Broadcast: Spreaker and iHeartRadio at 4:45 p.m.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed puck from Spencer Foo.

TODAY

The puck drops again in Stockton Arena, as the Heat host the Bakersfield Condors for an afternoon tilt to wrap up preseason play! Stockton faces off with their CA-99 rival today for the second time this weekend, falling 3-1 at Rabobank Arena yesterday afternoon. Stockton will roll out a much different lineup today, compared to yesterday's lineup that featured a large group of tryout players.

The Heat have 32 players on the training camp roster, meaning that Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean, his staff and of course Heat GM (and Flames Assistant GM) Brad Pascall will have to determine the players they need to see more of. With a few players coming down from Calgary in the coming days, Stockton is looking to not only round out their roster with some depth, but also see who's hungry for spots. Of the 31 players on the roster right now, the team has 17 NHL contracted players, three AHL contracted players, three AHL/ECHL contracted players and 9 tryout players.

IT'S PARTY TIME TODAY AT STOCKTON ARENA

That's right, hockey is back at Stockton Arena for the Heat's preseason game against the Bakersfield Condors tonight! Puck drops at 5:00 p.m. but that doesn't mean you can't come early and enjoy the fun!

Doors and the Bud Light Cold Zone will open at 2:00 p.m. for fans to enjoy a number of activities, including broomball on the ice, live music from Mattea Overstreet and a Q&A in the Club with SMG staff answering questions from fans regarding changes in arena.

Plus, you can try out some of the new concessions from Burgess Brothers and Bella Vista along with food on the Puck Drop Party Deck from the Nacho Cart, Dippin Dots, Totally Nuts and Savor Corner.

After the game, stay for a Meet and Greet with the players at tables lined up along the concourse to get autographs, say hi, and take pictures!

Tickets to the preseason game are just $10, but all Full-Season Heat365 Members received two tickets per Membership and Half and Quarter-Season Heat365 Members receive one ticket per Membership. Full-Season Members can pick up their Membership Packets in the Bud Light Cold Zone starting at 2:00 p.m.

Fans in need of tickets can purchase on Ticketmaster.com or at the Stockton Arena Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call/text 209-373-1500 for a special group rate of $5 per ticket.

All tickets to the Heat's home preseason game are general admission.

Be reminded of SMG Stockton's new security standards which begin tomorrow:

Beginning on September 30, 2018, SMG Stockton will be implementing a new security standard at the Stockton Arena. All guests attending an event will be searched and wanded before entry to the Arena as we migrate into Walk Thru Metal Detectors. This new security standard has been implemented for the safety of all guests.

Due to new security standards, SMG Stockton strongly encourages all guests to plan on arriving early and we thank you for you patronage as we work to ensure a safe event environment. For any questions regarding this new policy, please call 209-373-1400.

As a reminder, large bags/purses must be 14" x 14" x 6" or smaller and backpacks and duffle bags are prohibited in the facility. Please visit StocktonLive.com for a detailed list of prohibited items.

LAST TIME VS. BAKERSFIELD

Yesterday the Heat and Bakersfield kicked off their exhibition season against one another in a low-scoring contest where Bakersfield skated to a 3-1 victory. Cliff Watson got Stockton an early lead with a wrist shot just 5:05 into the game. Unfortunately for Stockton they would be kept off the score sheet the remainder of the afternoon. The big story for the Heat yesterday was the play of 22-year-old netminder, Mason McDonald who was terrific in goal, stopping all 17 shots he faced yesterday. McDonald played 33:26 in goal before giving way to rookie Nick Schneider.

Bakersfield jumped on Stockton early in the third period to score two goals in the first five minutes of the final frame. John McFarland and Brayden Christoffer gave Bakersfield all they would need, but David Gust tallied a late empty net goal to seal the Bakersfield win. Heat Head Coach, Cail MacLean was quick to point out the lack of discipline, but the first year of coach praised his group's ability to kill off all six power plays.

The last time time the two teams squared off in the regular season was back on March 3 of last season in a Condors victory over the Heat, but in all actuality, a lot has changed for these teams over the last few months. And in fact, Stockton's roster will look very different today than it did in yesterday's loss.

With so many new faces on the Edmonton Oilers farm team, they'll want to make a good impression on new Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, just as the new faces on the Heat will want to leave a lasting impression on the Heat's new bench boss, Cail MacLean.

WHO TO WATCH

There's no telling who the Heat will be dressing tonight with so many players at the team's disposal, but expect the team to showcase some of the player's that did not make the trip to Bakersfield yesterday.

So we're going to go with someone who will be an exciting young player to watch this season where ever the 20-year-old forward ends up this season. Matthew Phillips is coming off an unbelievable season in the Western Hockey League, where the undersized forward put up 112 points in 71 games for the Victoria Royals. Phillips played one game for the Stockton Heat in the spring on 2017, following his third junior season.

Fans will remember his smooth skating and play-making ability, but if his time in Calgary this preseason is any indication, he will be playing with a new swagger here in Stockton. Phillips was assigned to Stockton this past week in the latest wave of players sent to California. Phillips scored a big goal for Calgary in his last exhibition game this fall and the five-foot, seven-inch rookie will be a good player to keep your eye on this afternoon.

MASE ON THE CASE

The Calgary Flames organization goaltending depth is well documented. One player who sometimes gets lost in the shuffle is former second round pick, Mason McDonald. And man was he sharp yesterday in Stockton's first preseason game, stopping all 17 shots he faced. The plan was that he would split time yesterday with Nick Schneider.

Tyler Parsons will get the start in goal today for Stockton, but McDonald certainly stated his case for earning another look today. Still remains unknown what MacLean and Heat Goaltending Coach, Colin Zulianello will do today, but McDonald will be eager to play for the second consecutive day, should Stockton call his name.

INTERESTING FACT

Of the 32 players on the roster only seven players played playoff hockey last season including forwards Marcus Hogstrom (Djurgardens IF - SHL), Yasin Ehliz (NÃ¼rnberg - DEL), Justin Auger (Ontario - AHL), Buddy Robinson (Manitoba - AHL), Glenn Gawdin (Swift Current - WHL) and Matthew Phillips (Victoria - WHL) along with defensemen Cliff Watson (Colorado - ECHL) and Philip Samuelsson (Charlotte - AHL).

The most prolific playoff appearances? Glenn Gawdin who won a WHL Championship with the Swift Current Broncos and participated in the Memorial Cup along with Cliff Watson, who helped the ECHL version of the Colorado Eagles take one final Kelly Cup before flying into the AHL.

