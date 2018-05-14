Heat Announce Heat365 Ambassador Program

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the launch of the Heat365 Ambassador program, engaging Heat365 Members interested in extending the Stockton Heat brand within the community on a volunteer basis.

Open to Full, Half and Quarter-Season members, Heat365 Ambassadors will assist the Heat both at the Arena during games and in the community on a volunteer basis, serving as an extension of the Heat staff. Be it greeting fans on their way in and out of the arena, helping patrons find their seats, distributing giveaways to fans and assisting the Heat through community initiatives like the Get in the Game. READ! program at local schools and libraries.

"Our most loyal supporters have so much passion for the game of hockey and for the Stockton Heat that we felt it was an important opportunity for us to engage our Heat365 Members in hopes of strengthening the hockey community in the area," Director of Heat365 Memberships Rachel Kisker said. "Every day, I speak with our fans who are full of creative ways to engage the community and attract new fans to the sport. Through our Heat365 Ambassador program, those fans will now have a chance to do just that as an extension of our staff!"

Heat365 Ambassadors will enjoy the benefits of giving back to the community and helping the Heat and the Stockton Heat Foundation grow, as well as be recognized at games and on the Stockton Heat website. Ambassadors will also be invited to take a group photo together on the ice at the conclusion of the season.

"Through this new program we are engaging those fans who are looking to champion the Stockton Heat throughout the community," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said. "To make a positive impact not only with our hockey team and at our home games, but also through our community initiatives in the Central Valley."

Heat365 Members who'd like to become a Heat365 Ambassador can learn more about the program and sign up by visiting stocktonheat.com/heat365ambassador. Those Members who are ready to sign up for the program can contact Rachel Kisker by phone at 209.373.1730 or by emailing her at rkisker@stocktonheat.com.

Not a Heat365 Member but would like to become one? Heat365 Memberships don't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Plus, each Full-Season Member will receive special Member-only gifts, benefits and amenities.

Can't commit to a full season? Heat365 Memberships are also available in 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season Memberships, featuring the best bang for your buck, starting at $14 per month.

Fans can check out open seating locations during our Select-A-Seat, which continues on Tuesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 17. Current and prospective customers can schedule appointments to explore seating locations for the 2018-19 season. Members of the public will also be welcomed to a behind the scenes tour of Stockton Arena and all new customers will receive an autographed gift by placing a deposit on their 2018-19 Heat365 Membership.

Learn more about Heat365 Memberships, or schedule your appointment to select your seats, by contacting a Heat ticket representative at 209.373.1500, or by visiting stocktonheat.com/selectaseat!

