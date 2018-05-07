Heat Announce Guaranteed Six Dates for the 2018-19 Season

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today six guaranteed dates for the 2018-19 season including the team's opening night and other fan-favorite promotional nights.

Stockton will open up at home at Stockton Arena on Saturday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. to christen the 2018-19 season. The Heat will "fight cancer" during Stockton Heat Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 3 and host the 2nd-annual Kid's New Year's Eve game complete with a post-game, on-ice fireworks display on Monday, December 31 (5:30 p.m. start).

In the New Year, the Heat will host the 14th-Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, January 19 and the 3rd-annual Safety Night on Saturday, February 16. The final guaranteed date will take place on Saturday, March 2 as Stockton Arena will once again be invaded by your favorite Star Wars characters during the 9th-Annual Star Wars Night!

"While the process of drafting up our full 68-game schedule is ongoing, we're excited to have these six prime dates and promotions baked into our schedule for the 2018-19 season," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said. "These six games represent our best promotional nights, and we look forward to making these memorable nights that our fans have come to know and love, even better."

Group and Suite deposits of $50 can be made now for any of these six Heat hockey games. By placing a deposit down, you'll guarantee your group of 10 or more to the best seats and suites along with priority for exclusive group experiences like singing the National Anthem, performing during an intermission, Zamboni rides, and much more. Learn more about group tickets, and our fan experience packages, by visiting stocktonheat.com/groups while suite information is available by visiting stocktonheat.com/premiumseating.

Starting at $14 per month, Heat365 Memberships don't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Available in 34-game Full-Season, 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season options, Heat365 Memberships feature the best bang for your buck. The more games, the more terrific amenities, gifts, events and experiences! Learn more by visiting stocktonheat.com/heat365.

Need something more flexible to work with your schedule? Starting at $72, our six-game Flex Packs are 100% customizable options that allow you to use six undated vouchers good for any Stockton Heat regular season home game at Stockton Arena, including our guaranteed six dates, for the 2018-19 season. Learn more about the Flex Six Pack by visiting stocktonheat.com/flex.

Learn more about ticketing options for the 2018-19 season by contacting a Heat ticket representative at 209.373.1500, or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

