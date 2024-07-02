Heat Advisory in Effect for Timbers, T2 Games this Weekend

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







With temperatures anticipated to be above 90 degrees at the start of this weekend's Portland Timbers and Timbers2 respective matches, sealed sports drinks and bottled water as well as empty water bottles will be allowed into the stadium for the T2 match on July 6 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30pm PT) and for the Timbers match on July 7 against Nashville SC (7:30pm PT, TICKETS).

Additionally, the Guest Services Center located near Gate D on the main concourse will have a cooling station, medic team as well as water and ice available.

