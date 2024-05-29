Heartlanders Survey Announced, Prizes for Lucky Participants

May 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - As we gear up for an exciting 2024-25 season, we are launching a comprehensive, six-part survey to gather valuable feedback from our community that will launch Monday, June 3. Fans that fill out these surveys will have a chance to win prizes (outlined below), including one lucky fan that will win a team-signed jersey.

We will launch one survey a week for the next six weeks. Each survey will be posted Mondays on social media, with prize winners of each survey contacted that Friday.

The survey will feature six parts

Survey 1: Fan Overview (June 3)

Survey 2: Game-Day Experience (June 10)

Survey 3: Partnerships/Community Engagement (June 17)

Survey 4: Theme Nights (June 24)

Survey 5: Merchandise (July 1)

Survey 6: Social Media/Communications (July 8)

Prizes

5 fans from each survey will win a $25 gift card to the Heartlanders Team Store. That's 30 total winners!

Any fan that fills out all 6 surveys will be entered into a final drawing to win a team-signed jersey!

"We are committed to making the Iowa Heartlanders the most successful organization possible," President Matt Getz said. "Feedback from our fans is vital to disproving any incorrect assumptions that may have been made in the past , as well as to better understand the dynamics at play for the various subsets of our community. Once we understand their motivations more fully, we can provide more attractive and engaging experiences to make Iowa Heartlanders hockey a larger part of living in this community."

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season

Full-season ticket plans are currently on-sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season-plans and group outings. Call 319-855-1775 or visit https://iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to place a deposit on season tickets and learn more about becoming a season ticket member.

The 2024-25 ECHL schedule will be released this offseason. Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and the team's website for the schedule release. Sign up here to be notified by text message when our Home Opener is announced for the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.