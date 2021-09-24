Heartlanders Single-Game Tix Now Available

Coralville, Iowa - Single-game tickets for the Iowa Heartlanders' inaugural season are now available, including tickets to the first game in team history October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Kansas City Mavericks at Xtream Arena.

There are a limited number of seats available for the Heartlanders first-ever game. Guarantee a seat to opening night on October 22nd by reserving a Rose Club Season Membership, partial plan, or group tickets.

Purchase single-game tickets or calling the Heartlanders Ticket Office at 319-568-4625.

The Heartlanders' AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, will host the Rockford IceHogs for an AHL preseason game Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena in the first professional hockey game in the new building, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. Tickets are available for the Fri., Oct. 8 game by calling the Heartlanders box office at 319-569-4625 or by visiting https://bit.ly/XtreamArenaPreseason

