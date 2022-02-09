Heartlanders Kick off Home Stand Wednesday vs. Utah

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders (17-21-5-1, 40 pts.) have won back-to-back games and return home for a three-game set against the Utah Grizzlies (26-15-2-1, 55 pts.) Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday is College Night, pres. by Hills Bank, with discounted tickets for those with a student ID/.edu email address. Iowa's next four games are at Xtream Arena.

The Landers scored ten goals in their two road wins at Toledo and Wheeling. In the team's last contest at Wheeling Feb. 5, Iowa scored three goals in the second period and Hunter Jones blocked 33 shots. Zach White scored his second game-winning goal of the season early in the middle period.

On the flip side, Utah has played their last five games outside the Mountain Division and won once (1-3-1-0). The club hosted Jacksonville Feb. 3-4 and managed three goals. The club remains first in the Mountain with 55 points, three ahead of second-place Idaho.

Iowa's four-game home stand starts next Wednesday, Feb. 9 and includes a pair of College Nights, plus Faith & Family Night on Feb. 11 and Pink in the Rink Night Feb. 12. Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Promo: College Night, pres. by Hills Bank, with discounted tickets for those with .edu email address or student ID

Broadcast Coverage: Listen at Iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive or mixlr.com/goheartlanders. Watch on FloHockey.tv.

NHL Affiliates: Iowa Heartlanders (Minnesota Wild/Iowa Wild) | Utah Grizzlies (Colorado Avalanche/Colorado Eagles)

Last Time Out

The Iowa Heartlanders capped off a weekend road trip with back-to-back victories, sealing a 4-1 win Saturday at the Wheeling Nailers. Iowa scored three times in the second period and led by four until early in the third. Zach White, Kris Bennett and Jack Billings (2 goals) tallied in the second frame. Hunter Jones blocked 33 shots in victory.

Iowa won all three of its games at Wesbanco Arena this season.

Kris Bennett named Player of Week

Captain Kris Bennett was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the second in team history to earn the weekly honor. Bennett topped the ECHL with four goals and seven points last week, which included an overtime goal Friday at Toledo and a short-handed goal Saturday at Wheeling that provided Iowa a 3-0 advantage.

Bennett leads Iowa with 16 goals and 32 points in 22 games this season. He is also tied for the ECHL rookie lead with six man-up goals.

The 26-year-old native of Brampton, ON has generated at least a point in 18 of 22 games this season.

Scouting Utah

The Grizzlies are the only team in the ECHL to have a natural defenseman leading the team in points; 2022 ECHL All-Star Charle-Edouard D'Astous tops the team with 34 points and is second on the squad in goals (15). D'Astous has yet to score in February, but registered 13 points in January (3g) and has ten multi-point games this season.

Brian Bowen is tops on the Grizz with 16 goals in 40 games.

Utah has had six goaltenders play in a game this season and the club currently rosters three; Trent Miner, Peyton Jones and Cole Kehler. Jones leads the team in games played (18, 9-5-1, 3.48 GAA, .891 GAA). Miner has been the best statistically, going 10-5-0 with a league-best four shutouts, a 2.30 goals against average and .921 save percentage over 15 appearances.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - College Night

Friday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Faith & Family Night

Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Pink in the Rink Night

Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa - College Night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.