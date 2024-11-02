Headtop Touchdown from Bralon Addison!: CFL
November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Bralon Addison pulls a touchdown catch off the head of the Argos defender
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.