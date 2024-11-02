Headtop Touchdown from Bralon Addison!: CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Former Oregon Ducks receiver Bralon Addison pulls a touchdown catch off the head of the Argos defender

