Headean's Complete Game Shutout Leads Slammers over Tully Monsters 5-0

September 4, 2020 - Frontier League (FL)





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers shut out the Joliet Tully Monsters 5-0 in Friday night's City of Champions Cup tilt. Will Headean spun a complete game shutout on the mound to lead the Slammers to the victory while the Slammers lineup provided him with plenty of run support.

Headean was lights out for the Slammers, pitching the first nine-inning complete game for any team in the City of Champions Cup. He struck out nine while allowing no runs on just three hits and two walks. Headean has now recorded 58 punchouts in 46.2 innings pitched this summer, and he lowered his ERA on the season to 2.51 after Friday's gem.

First baseman Noah Vaughan continued his excellent summer at the plate for the Slammers. In the eighth inning, the slugger belted a towering solo shot over the right field wall to put the Slammers up 3-0. Vaughan was 2-for-4 in the contest, and he brought his City of Champions Cup-leading home run total to nine with the late moonshot.

The Slammers continued to attack offensively in the eighth inning after Vaughan's blast. Left fielder Zac Taylor doubled to left field with the bases loaded to record two RBIs and put the Slammers up 5-0. In total, Taylor was 2-for-3 at the dish with a walk.

The Slammers plated their first run in the first inning of Friday night's win. Designated hitter Brian Parreira laced a two-out single to center field, scoring shortstop Zach Kirtley. Parreira was 2-for-4 at the dish with the first-inning RBI and a run scored, and Kirtley was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The Slammers waited until the fifth inning to push across their next run. Third baseman Tyler Plantier led the frame off with a single, and he later scored on center fielder Andrew Shaps' sacrifice fly to left field. Plantier was 2-for-3 with a walk at the plate in Friday's contest.

Taylor Bloye pitched well for the Tully Monsters in his start on Friday: He went seven innings and surrendered two earned runs on six hits and three walks. The righthander struck out three and was saddled with the loss despite posting the quality start.

Taylor and Shaps made the defensive plays of the game for the Slammers in the outfield. Taylor dove near the left field line to make a highlight-reel catch in the first inning, robbing Tully Monsters center fielder Alex McKenna of an extra base hit. Shaps made an equally impressive diving catch on a shallow fly ball to end the seventh inning.

With Friday's victory, the first-place Slammers improved to 19-5 in the City of Champions Cup. Meanwhile, the second-place Tully Monsters dropped to 14-11 with the loss. The Tully Monsters will play the NERDS Herd in their next City of Champions Cup matchup on Saturday at 1:05 p.m., while the Slammers will take the field next against the Chicago Deep Dish on Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 5 9 0 9

Joliet Tully Monsters 0 3 0 4

WP - Will Headean (4-2)

LP - Taylor Bloye (4-3)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Will Headean (9 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 9 K)

