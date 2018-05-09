Head Coach Malcolm Cameron Signed to Contract Extension

May 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Head Coach Malcolm Cameron has been signed to a contract extension.

"I look forward to building on our playoff run this past year," commented Cameron. "I know the experience and disappointment will motivate the returning players. I'm proud that we were able to persevere through some tough times to get back into the postseason and will use this as a foundation in taking the team in a positive direction."

Cameron led the Thunder back to the postseason for the first time since 2013 and the first time since joining the ECHL. His next game will be the 700th of his ECHL career. This season, he led the Thunder to their most wins (34) and most home victories (22) since 2013 and most since joining the ECHL.

"We're happy to have Malcolm back behind the bench again next season," stated Thunder General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "Our goal when we hired Malcolm was to get the Thunder back to the playoffs and to bolster our relationship with NHL clubs, both of which we have achieved. I'm confident that he can guide us to another level next year and put together a nice playoff run."

The Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia native boasts an impressive coaching resume. Cameron spent eight seasons as a head coach in the ECHL with Cincinnati, Long Beach, Texas, Florida and Elmira before going to the Western Hockey League. His teams reached 40 or more wins in four of those eight seasons and qualified for the playoffs seven times, advancing past the first round in each of their seven appearances.

"It was great to get off to such a hot start and we're proud of the way the team gave Colorado all they could handle in the playoffs," said Lomurno. "Malcolm brings an incredible work ethic to the rink every day and his hockey connections have been -and will continue to be - instrumental in bringing talented hockey players to Wichita."

Cameron's first order of business when he was hired was to get the Thunder their first-ever NHL affiliation with the Ottawa Senators last season, a move that saw Jack Rodewald advance from the Thunder last year to the NHL this past fall. The Thunder affiliated with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers in 2017-18 and hope to continue that partnership in the future.

"The relationship we've built with the Oilers over the past 12 months has been beneficial to our on-ice product, credibility with agents and in recruiting," said Cameron. "I'm looking forward to further conversation with them regarding extending our agreement. Even though the season just ended, we've been evaluating our year-end roster, looking at available free agents and new players that will turn pro next season."

Other highlights of his ECHL tenure include three All-Star game appearances and a runner-up for Coach of the Year three times. Cameron led two ECHL teams to significant turnarounds, which rank seventh and eighth-best for improving a team from one year to the next in ECHL history.

Cameron took over as the bench boss of the Texas Wildcatters in 2006-07 and led them to a 41-22-9 record and 46-point improvement. In 2004-05, he took over as head coach for the Long Beach Ice Dogs and guided them to a 43-20-9 record and a 44-point improvement. In 2007-08, he set an ECHL record for fewest regulation losses in a season, going 52-9-11 and recorded 115 points, which is tied for second-most in league history.

After leaving Elmira in 2010-11, Cameron joined Regina as an assistant coach for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. He was promoted to head coach the following year, winning the WHL's East Division regular season title with a record of 39-26-4-3.

Cameron is looking to improve on his outstanding numbers all-time in the ECHL. He is fifth all-time in wins (372), sixth in games coached in league history (699), 12th in playoff wins (36), and ninth in playoff games coached (74).

After a five-year playing career, Cameron joined the coaching ranks as an assistant with the Lubbock Cotton Kings of the WPHL. Cameron and his wife, Heather, have two sons, Brett and Logan

