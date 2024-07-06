He Tied the Record for Most Points in a Single PLL Season... in Just Five Games

July 6, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Jeff Teat is on an unbelievable run in 2024. He hasn't scored less than four points in a single PLL game this season-- And just tied the record for most points in a single season after only five games. Watch every highlight in his record-tying night.

