He Scored An Olimpico?!?!

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Geni Kanyane scored with an 'Olimpico' before being sent off as Forward Madison FC played a majority of the match with 10 men with Ryan Carmichael scoring from 40 yards out before the New York Cosmos stormed back to earn a 2-2 draw through goals from Philip Spengler and Sebastián Guenzatti at Hinchliffe Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2026

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