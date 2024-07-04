He RIPPED the Ball Away for His First Career Interception! #cfl #football #cflfootball
July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Tyrell Ford steals the pass out of the hands of the Calgary receiver to record his first ever CFL interception
