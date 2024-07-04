Sports stats



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

He RIPPED the Ball Away for His First Career Interception! #cfl #football #cflfootball

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Tyrell Ford steals the pass out of the hands of the Calgary receiver to record his first ever CFL interception
