He Put on a Clinic: USL League One Player of the Week - Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. - Westchester FC
Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 21, 2025
- Bazini, Rasheed, Vivas Earn Team of the Week - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester SC Stories
- A Record-Setting Obregón Stunner Gives Westchester Soccer Club a Last Minute 2-2 Tie at Portland Saturday
- Westchester Soccer Club Heads to Portland this Weekend in Spoiler's Role AgainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦
- In an Unpredictable Inaugural Season, J.C. Obregón Has Been a Steadying, and Potential Record-Setting, Leader on and off the Pitch
- Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Inaugural Home Schedule with Historic 2-0 Shutout of Playoff-Bound FC Naples
- Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Home Schedule with Sunday Afternoon Match against FC Naples