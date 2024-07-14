He Put Him in the SPIN CYCLE on His Way to the End Zone! #cfl #football
July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Samuel Emilus spins his way into the end zone for the Saskatchewan Roughriders touchdown
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
