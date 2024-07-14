Sports stats



Saskatchewan Roughriders

He Put Him in the SPIN CYCLE on His Way to the End Zone! #cfl #football

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Samuel Emilus spins his way into the end zone for the Saskatchewan Roughriders touchdown
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central