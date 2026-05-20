"HE HAS STUNNED WESTCHESTER COUNTY!!!!!"

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Christian Koffi scored in second-half stoppage time following a late equalizer from Nick Mendonça to lead the New York Cosmos to a 3-2 comeback win over Westchester SC at the Stadium at Memorial Field after the home side took the lead through second-half goals from Koen Blommestijn and Ermin Mackic in Group 5 action in the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 20, 2026

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