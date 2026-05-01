He Gonnnne!!!

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







Gone in a flash. Tyler Hudson takes it 51 yards.

#ufl #highlights #louisvillekings







United Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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