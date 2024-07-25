He Did this in His FIRST CFL Game #football #cfl

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Kalil Pimpleton speeds past the Elks defenders for his first ever CFL touchdown

