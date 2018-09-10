Haymarket Park Picked as 'Field of the Year' for the 18th Straight Season

September 10, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Haymarket Park is the league's 'Best Playing Field' for 2018. Haymarket Park has been the Field of the Year for all 18 seasons of its history. The league's field managers and media personnel vote on the award.

Athletic Turf Manager Jeremy Johnson and his staff continued to keep Haymarket Park's field in top condition in his second season in charge.

"It is an honor to receive the Association's 'Best Playing Field' award," Johnson said. "This league features some great playing surfaces, terrific Groundskeepers, and the addition of newer facilities. This award is truly a testament to the professionalism of the crew here at Haymarket Park."

Haymarket Park has been the home of the Lincoln Saltdogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers since it opened in 2001. There are six newer ballparks in the American Association including two built in the last two years.

"Even in its 18th year, and with newer facilities emerging in our league, Haymarket Park continues to rise above as the best field," Saltdogs President/General Manager Charlie Meyer said. "Our grounds crew and stadium operations staff, led by Jeremy Johnson and Jen Roeber, meticulously manage one of the best playing surfaces in all of minor league baseball."

Johnson has a staff of full-time and intern workers who tend to the field throughout the season and throughout the year.

"This award would not have been possible without the help and teamwork of the entire staff," Johnson said. "I would like to thank my assistant Jen Roeber. Her work ethic and communication were essential to our success this season. I would like to thank Marcus Laible, Mike McNally, and Blake Tonjes for their hard work and attention to detail, our turf intern Kyle Trewhitt and our entire grounds crew for their dedication to providing a high quality playing surface. I would also like to thank our front office staff for stepping in to help whenever we needed some extra hands."

2018 was the 18th season of Saltdogs baseball in Lincoln. For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.