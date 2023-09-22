Haymarket Park Named 'Playing Surface of the Year' for 22nd Time

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Haymarket Park has been voted as the American Association's 'Playing Surface of the Year' for the 22nd time, the league has announced.

The 'Dogs have now won the award in all 22 years the organization has played since 2001, and every year since joining the American Association in 2006.

"We're honored once again to win the Playing Surface of the Year award," President Charlie Meyer said. "It's a testament to the time and professionalism that the grounds crew puts in every day throughout the season. I want to congratulate Kyle Trewhitt for another fantastic year maintaining the field at Haymarket Park."

Trewhitt, back for his third season as the Director of Grounds for the Lincoln Saltdogs, has now won his third playing surface award in three seasons.

"Wrapping up another challenging year I am thankful to have the support from everyone in our organization," said Trewhitt. "I could not have made it through the year without people like Robyn Sullivan, Garret Appleget, Marcus Laible, Blake Tonjes, Parker Hoffman, Brenden Gerlach, Dave Aschwege, Shane Tritz, and Charlie Meyer. My crew and I are proud and honored to receive this award."

The Saltdogs share the facility with the University of Nebraska, and the playing surface is also regarded as one of the best in all of college baseball.

Haymarket Park underwent a renovation for a new playing surface ahead of the 2023 season.

