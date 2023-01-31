Hayden Stewart Named SPHL/Warrior Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) an- nounced today that goaltender Hayden Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Player of the Week for January 23-29.

Stewart helped guide the Bulls to a pair of victories, moving them to third in the SPHL standings and extending their winning streak to three games.

For the week Stewart posted a 1.00 goals against average and a 0.955 save percentage.

On Friday, Stewart stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Bulls shutout the Quad City Storm 4-0. The fol- lowing night, he turned away 22 of 24 shots he faced and led the way to a 5-2 victory and sweep of the Storm. The shutout is the second of the season for Stewart and is tied for the second most in the SPHL this season.

Birminghams' netminding tandem of Hayden Stewart and Austin Lotz have combined to win 21 games while posting a combined 2.96 gaa. The Rockford, IL native has a 2.94 gaa on the season which is sev- enth best, and he carries a 0.897 save percentage, good for 10th-best in the SPHL.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Mathieu Cloutier, Evansville, (2g, 1a, +4), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville, (2g, 2a, +1), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (2g, 2a, 2 ppg), Josh Benson, Peoria, (2-0-0, 2.03 gaa, 0.942 sv%), Nick Klishko, Quad City, (2a), CJ Stubbs, Roanoke (1g, 2a, +2, shg)

