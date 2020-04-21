Hayden Shaw Signs 2-Year AHL Deal with Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Haralds Egle (HARE-ulds EE-gull) to a two-year contract. The club also announced it has re-signed defenceman Hayden Shaw to a two-year contract. Both agreements begin in the 2020-21 season.

Egle, 23, posted 32 points (14G, 18A) in 32 games with the Clarkson University Golden Knights during the 2019-20 campaign. The Liepaja, Latvia product paced the Golden Knights in scoring this season and was named to the ECAC Third All-Star Team. Egle marked a career high of 40 points (19G, 21A) during the 2018-19 season and went on to win the 2019 ECAC Championship with Clarkson. The forward totalled 105 points (44G, 61A) in 135 career NCAA contests. Prior to his pro career, Egle spent three seasons in the USHL split between the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Madison Capitols and Chicago Steel. He posted 88 points (29G, 59A) in 144 career USHL games. Egle attended Winnipeg Jets Development Camp in 2019.

Shaw, 23, has appeared in nine games for the Moose this season. The Woodbury, Minn. product also posted 13 points (4G, 9A) in 31 games for the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. Shaw made his professional debut at the end of the 2018-19 season when he recorded one assist in nine games with Jacksonville. Prior to turning pro, Shaw spent four seasons with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The defenceman was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team for three consecutive years. Shaw collected 37 points (10G, 27A) in 137 career NCAA games. While at North Dakota, he captured the 2016 NCAA National Championship alongside Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tucker Poolman.

Haralds Egle

Right Wing

Born Nov. 5, 1996 -- Liepaja, Latvia

Height 5.10 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots R

Regular Season Playoffs

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM

2011-12 Green Mountain Glades EJHL 1 1 0 1 12 -- -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Portland Jr. Pirates EJHL 40 22 26 48 18 -- -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Muskegon Lumberjacks USHL 38 4 3 7 18 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Madison Capitols USHL 54 18 25 43 92 -16 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Madison Capitols USHL 24 3 16 19 29 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Chicago Steel USHL 28 4 15 19 8 -4 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Clarkson University ECAC 34 6 11 17 16 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Clarkson University ECAC 30 5 11 16 2 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Clarkson University ECAC 39 19 21 40 16 12 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Clarkson University ECAC 32 14 18 32 22 9 -- -- -- -- --

Hayden Shaw

Defence

Born June 5, 1996 -- Woodbury, Minn.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L

Regular Season Playoffs

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM

2013-14 Waterloo Black Hawks USHL 53 8 21 29 51 8 12 2 3 5 2

2014-15 Waterloo Black Hawks USHL 32 2 27 29 49 13 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Dubuque Fighting Saints USHL 14 4 9 13 8 7 8 3 9 12 2

2015-16 U. of North Dakota NCHC 32 2 4 6 10 14 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 U. of North Dakota NCHC 28 2 6 8 24 1 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 U. of North Dakota NCHC 40 3 10 13 42 7 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 U. of North Dakota NCHC 37 3 7 10 20 11 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 9 0 1 1 2 -1 6 0 1 1 0

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 9 0 0 0 6 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 31 4 9 13 18 -7 -- -- -- -- --

