Hayden Inks Two-Year Deal with Blackhawks

June 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have agreed to terms with forward John Hayden on a two-year contract that runs through the 2019-20 season.

Hayden, 23, split the 2017-18 campaign between Rockford and Chicago. He opened the year with the Blackhawks and logged 13 points (4g, 9a) and 54 penalty minutes in 47 games over two NHL stints. He also totaled 118 hits during the year to rank fourth on the team and ninth among NHL rookies in 2017-18.

The Chicago native made his AHL debut with the IceHogs on Jan. 10 and tallied 17 points (5g, 12a) and seven PIMs in 24 regular-season games for Rockford. Hayden notched eight points (3g, 5a) over his first eight AHL contests, including a season-high five-game point streak from Jan. 17 - 26, and potted the game-winning tally in overtime in a 4-3 win at the Hershey Bears on Feb. 24.

The forward then helped the IceHogs to the Western Conference Finals in the Calder Cup playoffs, scoring three goals in 13 postseason games. Hayden netted the game-winner in the series-opening contest of the Central Division Finals against Manitoba and scored his final two goals of the playoffs in back-to-back contests in Game 2 and 3 against the Texas Stars.

Prior to making his professional debut, Hayden accumulated 50 goals and 41 assists in 127 collegiate games at Yale University from 2013-17. He served as the Bulldogs' captain during his senior year and was selected as a 2017 Hobey Baker candidate and finalist for the Walter Brown Award as New England's best American-born Division I college hockey player.

Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs' 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 13 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2018

Hayden Inks Two-Year Deal with Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.