'Hawks Walk off Goldeyes for Fifth Straight Win

FARGO, North Dakota - A two-out shallow fly ball off the bat of Leo Pina fell into right field and allowed a stealing Evan Alexander to score from first base and secure the walk off victory against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on a warm night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Action was early and often to begin this one as Winnipeg struck first, utilizing three base hits to score the game's opening salvo. Fargo-Moorhead were just as fast to strike back in the bottom of the frame with John Silviano drawing a one-out walk to put himself on for Pina when he clobbered his 18th home run of the season to give the RedHawks their first lead of the game.

The Goldeyes tied it in the top of the second as a two-out walk came around to score after back-to-back base hits. The visitors will also take their first lead in the top of the third with a solo home run off the bat of Hidekel Gonzalez. However, like the first inning, the RedHawks were quick to respond as a couple two out hits from Pina and Dillon Thomas made it a 3-3 affair through three complete innings.

After a couple of innings with little to note, Winnipeg took their second lead of the night in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run from Keith Torres. It stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth when Nick Novak led off with a single to left field. After a sacrifice bunt from Michael Falsetti and a groundout from Alec Olund, John Silviano pulled a single down the right field line to tie the game and bring up the aforementioned walk off for the RedHawks.

With the win, the RedHawks have now won their fifth straight game, including eight of their last 10 as they finally reach the coveted 50 wins on the season. The series against the Goldeyes will continue Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field with gates scheduled to open at 3 p.m. and the first pitch set for 4 p.m.

