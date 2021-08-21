Hawks Stun PaddleHeads in Ninth to Steal Victory

Missoula, MT. - The rubber match of a 3-game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Boise Hawks would come down to the wire as both teams would scratch and claw through the game. Missoula would take the lead in the bottom of the eighth and the first two batters of the ninth would go down in order. That is when things would begin to slip away. After a walk and hit batsman, Alejandro Rivero would come into the box with a pair of runners on base. On a 1-2 offering, Rivero would get a pitch he could handle and would hook the ball just inside the foul pole to give the Hawks the lead for good in a 9-7 win for Boise.

The Hawks would fall into an early deficit as the PaddleHeads took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jayson Newman would hit a rocket to the left field wall to bring in a run to highlight the frame. The rookie first baseman would also bring home a run in the seventh to finish the night 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Boise would find an answer in the next two innings to take their first lead of the night. Greg White would come up big in the second inning with a 2-out RBI single to tie the game at 2 apiece. Rivero would then give Boise their first lead in the next frame on an RBI single that scored Jason Dicochea from second. Rivero would finish the game 2-for-5 with 4 driven in.

Trailing by 3 in the seventh, Missoula would begin to work its way back into the game. After a pair of walks to start the inning, Zach Almond would drive home a run to cut into the lead to get the scoring started before an RBI single from Newman cut the deficit to 1. Missoula would be unable to bring any more runs across in the inning however leaving the bases loaded in the frame.

After a leadoff double from McClain O'Conner, Cameron Thompson would bring the PaddleHeads level in the bottom of the eighth inning with a single in the next at-bat. Later in the frame with 2 outs recorded, Zach Almond would lace a double into right center field to give the PaddleHeads a 7-6 advantage. It would prove to not be the final lead change however as Boise would come through with the heroic effort in the ninth to steal the series.

The PaddleHeads (51-27) (16-14) will not have much time to lick their wounds from a tough defeat as they set to welcome the Great Falls Voyagers (32-46) (13-17) to the Garden City to open a 3-game set Saturday. The Voyagers will have confidence coming in having swept the PaddleHeads last weekend at Centene Stadium.

Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and SWX Montana.

