Hawks Steal Series Opener in a Knock Out

Boise, ID - A ninth inning comeback, and a Knock Out round victory padded the Boise Hawks (24-16) lead in the second half over the Grand Junction Rockies (22-18) thanks to a 5-4 victory on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Most of the night was controlled by the men on the mound, with Boise not springing for their first two runs until the fourth inning.

A Wladimir Galindo leadoff single would set the stage for Hidekel Gonzalez, who drove in Pat Adams, Galindo's pinch runner.

Tyler Jorgensen would follow with a sacrifice fly to bring home Nate Fisbeck giving the Hawks a 2-0 lead after four full innings.

Grand Junction would strike for the first time in the sixth inning, tallying three on the board to take a 3-2 lead and then adding on in the ninth with another run to put Boise behind by two runs with just three outs remaining.

Boise would find those two runs they needed, starting the ninth with an Gonzalez leadoff double, his second of the game, but he would be thrown out at third on Jorgensen's fielders choice.

Byron Smith would then draw a walk to get the tying run on, and with two outs Jason Dicochea knocked a single to right field that bounced past Josh Elvir and got the wall, allowing pinch runner Jared Price to score from first and tie the game.

In the Knock Out round Dondrei Hubbard was unable to hit any out on his five swings, allowing Wladimir Galindo to walk it off on his fourth swing, giving the Hawks a series opening victory and their first Knock Out round win at home this season.

The victory brings Boise's magic number to clinch their first playoff berth since 2014 down to six, and three more wins over the Rockies this week would clinch them the second half divisional title.

They will go for win number two on Thursday night, with John Ellison on the mound for a 7:15 first pitch at Memorial Stadium.

