Hawks Soar Past ChukarsÃÂ

July 29, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks managed to shut down the high flying Idaho Falls offense on Wednesday night, taking the first game of a six game series by a final score of 6-3 at Memorial Stadium.

The scoring started in the top of the second, with the Idaho Falls Chukars scoring two on a Zach Penrod wild pitch and an ensuing error by Hawks catcher Byron Smith.

Boise got their first run that same inning, scoring Christian Funk on a Brock Burton sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

That was the start of six unanswered runs for the Hawks, who scored four runs in the fourth thanks to four straight RBI singles from Tyler Jorgensen, Myles Miller and Jason Dicochea to put Boise ahead 5-2.

Another run in the sixth would put Boise up 6-2, plenty enough of a lead for the bullpen, who was nearly as untouchable as Penrod.

Penrod went five innings giving up just two runs, with only one earned while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Jake McDonald, Matt Terrones and Conner Dand would combine to finish off the ballgame, with Dand facing four batters and striking out all of them to earn the save.

Idaho Falls and Boise will meet again tomorrow at Memorial Stadium, with the Hawks placing John Ellison on the mound to make his professional debut.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 7:15 on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.