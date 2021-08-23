Hawks Settle for Sunday Split

Idaho Falls, ID - It was a day of mixed emotions for the Boise Hawks (19-13) who managed to polish off a 12-10 comeback victory in a suspended game from Saturday night, but saw the Idaho Falls Chukars (17-15) defeat them 4-3 in a Knock-Out round in the seven inning contest that followed on Sunday night at Melaleuca Field.

The afternoon started with Boise and Idaho Falls picking up a game that was suspended due to lightning and rain on Saturday evening.

That game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Boise ahead 12-9 thanks to a five run top half of the frame that saw them send ten batters to the plate. It was an inning that included Tyler Jorgensen laying down a suicide squeeze to put Boise ahead 10-9, and then Byron Smith blasting a ball over the left-center field fence to add insurance at 12-9.

Conner Dand took the mound for the Hawks when the game resumed today, and had no problems finishing off the Chukars, throwing a scoreless eighth inning, and allowing an unearned run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to earn the six out save for Boise's third straight win.

Sunday's seven inning game was much less offensive, with Liam Steigerwald for Boise and Damon Ellis for Idaho Falls dominating hitters the entire game.

Boise scored first in the game, plating Roby Enriquez on Sean Skelly's RBI groundout in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead.

After the Chukars tied things in the bottom of the third, Boise scored twice in the fourth, getting an RBI double from Wladimir Galindo to left-center that scored Alejandro Rivero all the way from first base, and an RBI single from Skelly scoring Galindo from third and putting Boise up 3-1.

No more runs would cross the plate until the bottom of the sixth, when Idaho Falls tied the game on Tyler Van Marter's two-out, two-RBI single.

Matt Terrones would enter after Van Marter's hit with the go-ahead runner at third base, but got Steve Barmakian to ground out to first and take the game tied into the seventh.

With the Hawks unable to score in the top half of the inning, Terrones came back out and struck out the side to send the game into a Knock-Out round.

Alejandro Rivero batted first for Boise, and was unable to hit any over the fence in his five swings.

It would take Matt Feinstein only one swing for Idaho Falls to end the game, going over the right-field fence to snap the Hawks three game winning streak.

Tomorrow will be the halfway point of Boise's 12 game road trip as they take on the Chukars for the third of nine at Melaleuca Field.

Mitch Lines will get the ball for Boise, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 on Monday night.

