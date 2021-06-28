Hawks Roll On, Coming Back from Early Hole to Win Sixth StraightÃÂ

Boise, ID - After falling behind early, the Boise Hawks roared back to win the game, pushing across six runs in the first three innings on the way to an 8-5 victory to grab their sixth straight win.

Billings came out of the gates swinging, posting two runs in the top first on an Anthony Amicangelo RBI triple, with a Jerry Chavarria single driving in Amicangelo just four pitches later.

The Hawks would make it 2-2 by grabbing a run in the bottom of the first on a Jason Dicochea RBI double, and getting another runner across the plate in the second thanks to a Myles Miller RBI single.

Boise would keep the offense rolling in the third, starting off with a Dichochea single and a Christian Funk ground-rule-double down the left field line to put runners at second and third.

Wladimir Galindo laced a single through the drawn in left side of the infield, bringing home Dicochea, and Bo McClintock hit a sacrifice fly to score Funk.

Tyler Jorgensen brought home Galindo on a fielder's choice and then Kolton Kendrick hit a fly ball that was lost in the sun by the Billings right fielder, Caeden Harris, and dropped to the outfield grass to allow Hidekel Gonzalez to score the fourth run of the inning.

Hawks' starter Jayce Vancena would cruise to his second victory of the season, dominating Billings hitters from the second through the sixth, finishing his outing striking out the final batter he faced for his ninth of the night.

The six game winning streak is the longest of the season for Boise and they come into Monday night's game searching for their first sweep of the year taking the first five off the Mustangs.

First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:15, with the Hawks sending Jake McDonald to the mound for his second start of the season, a week after he began the team's winning streak by firing four solid innings against the Raptors in Ogden.

