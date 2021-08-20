Hawks Pitching Shuts Down PaddleHeads

Missoula, MT - A low scoring affair at one of the most offensive ballparks in the Pioneer League saw the Boise Hawks (17-12) walk away 5-2 victors over the Missoula PaddleHeads (16-13) on Thursday night at Ogren Park.

It was Missoula who scored first, bringing home Jared Akins from second in the second inning on a McClain O'Conner RBI single.

Trailing by a run, Greg White would lead off the top of the third inning with a ball that one hopped the wall in center for a double to get the tying run into scoring position right away.

Sean Skelly then came to the plate and did damage of his own, turning on a baseball and pulling it over the left-field fence in his very first at-bat for Boise since being re-signed to the active roster.

Ahead 2-1, Boise then manufactured another run in the fourth, getting another leadoff double, this time from Alejandro Rivero.

Wladimir Galindo moved Rivero over to third with a ground ball to the right side, and Roby Enríquez drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field to put Boise up by two.

Missoula would score their last run of the game in the fourth inning, getting O'Connor home on a Cam Thompson double to cut the Boise lead to 3-2.

From there Matt Gabbert and the Boise Hawk bullpen would continue on to throw five straight scoreless innings to propel Boise to the win.

Gabbert finished the evening going six innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out six PaddleHeads hitters.

AJ Snow, Kenny Ogg and Matt Terrones would finish what Gabbert started, as Snow and Ogg teamed up to throw a scoreless seventh and Terrones taking care of the eighth and ninth to earn the save.

Wladimir Galindo added insurance as well for Boise with his 17th home run of the year in the sixth, to give Boise the 5-2 advantage.

Tonight's victory sets up a rubber match for Friday night, as the Hawks try to win their fourth straight series and their first of the season against Missoula.

Matt Dallas will be the one who gets the ball for Boise, as the PBL strikeout leader tries to become the first pitcher in the league to triple digit K's.

First pitch for Boise's final matchup with the PaddleHeads this season is scheduled for 7:15 from Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

