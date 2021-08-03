Hawks Pitching Key in Series Clinching Victory

Boise, ID - An all-around pitching effort helped the Boise Hawks clinch a series victory against the Idaho Falls Chukars, taking the series finale with a 6-2 victory on Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Early offense was almost non-existent, with the Chukars and Hawks both unable to score in the first two innings thanks to the dominance of Boise's Mitch Lines and Idaho Falls' Joe Slocum.

Idaho Falls would end up getting the first run of the game with a Matt Feinstein RBI single in the top of the third, but Boise had the answer in the bottom of that same inning.

Tyler Jorgensen led off with a double into the right-center alley, before coming home to tie the game when the very next batter, Myles Miller, doubled down the right field line.

Two batters later Wladimir Galindo would double home Miller to put Boise ahead 2-1 after three full, but the lead wouldn't last long, as the Chukars tied the game in the top of the fourth.

Lines was cruising through the fifth for Boise, but a Webb Little line drive off his hand forced him to exit the ballgame.

With Lines out, the Hawks asked Tyler Tomaka to come straight out of the bullpen into the ballgame, and he did everything asked of him and then some for the Hawks, going 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Boise would retake the lead in the seventh, thanks to a wild pitch from Idaho Falls reliever, Yeison Medina, that allowed Jorgensen to score from third base and put the Hawks up 3-2.

In the eighth the Hawks scored another run on a wild pitch, this time it was Roby Enriquez coming home on a ball that barely got away from Chukars catcher Hunter Hisky.

Jason Dicochea would then ice the game with a two-run single to center, giving the Hawks a four run lead that would be more than enough for Matt Terrones who got the last five outs to record the save.

Winning four of six against their in-state rival will send the Hawks to Grand Junction in high spirits as they begin a six game set against the PBL South leading Rockies.

Using Tuesday to travel, Boise will meet Grand Junction for game one on Wednesday, with Zach Penrod getting the nod for the series opener, scheduled for 6:35 at Suplizio Field.

