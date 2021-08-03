Hawks on Deck, Homestand #7 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home from a six-game road trip, welcoming back their in-state rival Idaho Falls Chukars. Currently, the Highway Series (presented by Idaho Transportation Department) against Boise and Idaho Falls sits at 5-4 (Boise).

Wednesday, August 11 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

*Cooling Towel Giveaway *(Intermountain Gas, 811 Dig); The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Memorial Stadium will receive a cooling towel, thanks to Intermountain Gas and 811 Dig.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game.

Hop Valley Baseball Bingo; Fans are encouraged to play BINGO along with the Boise Hawks game to win prizes provided by Hop Valley and the Boise Hawks.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2WTCUST

Thursday, August 12 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors); Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

*YETI Cooler Raffle *(Molson Coors); Fans can purchase $1 raffle tickets to win a YETI, all proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3fsn73W

Friday, August 13 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Fred Meyer); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome star of America's Got Talent - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - for an appearance at Memorial Stadium.

*Dollar Night *(Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, ice cream bars, sno-cones and popcorn all game long.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/37iM1yq

Saturday, August 14 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Post-game Fireworks (First Interstate Bank and KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

*Military Appreciation Night *(Western Heating and Air Conditioning); Join the Hawks in honoring our veterans and troops at our annual Military Appreciation Night. The Hawks will be wearing special camouflage jerseys and auctioned throughout the game, with the proceeds going to the Wyakin Foundation.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3jnlqWs

Sunday, August 15 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 4:30 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Skaug Law, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members receive a complimentary General Admission ticket.

Kids Club Members Sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members will have the opportunity to sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the 7th inning stretch on the field.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3ysB35m

Monday, August 16 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Feed Your Face Monday (Jimmy John's and Cumulus Radio); Unlimited select concessions items starting from gates open until the end of the 4th inning. Also, enjoy samples from Jimmy John's, Del Taco and Tucanos Brazilian Grill - all included in your ticket price.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3ytQnik

