Hawks Offense Sputters in Both ContestsÃÂ

August 2, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - The lightning from an evening ago seemed to zap the electricity from the Boise bats, as they fell by a final score of 11-6 in a resumed game from Saturday, and their regularly scheduled Sunday night contest, 6-3 to the Idaho Falls Chukars.

To start the evening the Chukars and Hawks began by continuing a game that was delayed due to lighting and heavy rain on Saturday night, with the Chukars leading 7-5.

Picking up in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Hawks were not able to muster much compared to the Chukars, who scored a run in the sixth, two in the seventh and another in the eighth to run away with the first ballgame.

Boise's only run after resumption was a fielder's choice off the bat of Jason Dicochea, who beat out the back end of a double play to score Sean Skelly for third.

In game two, a seven inning ballgame, the bats started slowly for both sides, with both Nick Floyd and Liam Steigerwald hurling four scoreless innings before runners crossed on both sides in the top of the fifth.

Idaho Falls grabbed four runs on a rally that was started by a leadoff walk and a Hawks error.

Trailing 4-0, Boise got their only three runs of the ballgame thanks to a two out rally.

It started with Wladimir Galindo earning a walk, was continued by a Nate Fisbeck single, and capped off when Hidekel Gonzalez smashed a ball over the center-field fence for a three-run home run to get the Hawks within a run.

For Gonzalez, it was his first start since going on the injured list after a July 8th game in Grand Junction.

He would finish the night 2-4 with a homer and 3 RBIs in his return.

However, that would be it for Boise's offense on the night, who saw the deficit grow thanks to Matt Feinstein's two run bomb in the top of the seventh.

A walk for Galindo, his third of the game, and Roby Enriquez getting hit by a pitch allowed the Hawks to get the tying run to the plate in the last of the seventh, but were not able to advance either runner, going down with two strikeouts and a flyout to end the game.

With the Highway Series now tied at four games a side, Boise will try to move back ahead in the season series, and win the six game series at home, trotting Mitch Lines to the mound for a 7:15 first pitch on Monday night as they try to take four of six off their in-state rivals.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.